3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.43. 3,085,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,088. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.09 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.55.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.