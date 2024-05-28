3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.33. 11,403,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,919,543. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

