138,165 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 275,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,815,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 547,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. 635,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,726. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

