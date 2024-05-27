Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Wipro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wipro

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 50.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,226 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.