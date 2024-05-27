Wells Fargo & Company Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $11.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.44.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $233,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.