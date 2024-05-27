Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,612,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.
Shares of WFC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,913,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,924. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
