Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,612,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,913,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,924. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.