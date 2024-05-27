Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,568,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,775,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. 11,795,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

