WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WKME

WalkMe Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WalkMe by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WalkMe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.