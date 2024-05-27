Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vicor

Vicor Stock Down 0.1 %

Vicor stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,490 shares of company stock valued at $158,882. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vicor by 35.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.