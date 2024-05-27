Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 10030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.34 million for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 152,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$61,024.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,856 shares of company stock valued at $83,942. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

