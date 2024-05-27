Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $21,392.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,369.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.30 or 0.00712385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00121954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.14 or 0.00203415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00092205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,468,472 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

