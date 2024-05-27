Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Veradigm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veradigm by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.