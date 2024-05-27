Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) vs. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Head to Head Review

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $7.38 million 20.76 -$82.46 million ($0.53) -1.63 Ocugen $6.04 million 74.56 -$63.08 million ($0.25) -7.00

Ocugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaxart. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

18.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vaxart has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vaxart and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vaxart currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.26%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -920.00% -121.06% -79.98% Ocugen N/A -117.30% -83.58%

Summary

Ocugen beats Vaxart on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. It is also involved in the development of OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration; and NeoCart, an autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage, currently under Phase 3 studies indicated for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adult. In addition, the company is developing OCU500, a COVID-19 vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early clinical studies for the OCU500 program; and a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for manufacturing its modifier gene therapy pipeline product candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

