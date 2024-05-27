Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

UPLD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.01. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

