UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $507.52 and last traded at $508.17. Approximately 2,528,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,169,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $467.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

