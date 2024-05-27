United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,372. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

