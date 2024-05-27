United Services Automobile Association Sells 440,251 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 440,251 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. 14,375,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,521,037. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

