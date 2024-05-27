United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $206,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.21. 2,632,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,284. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.44 and a 200 day moving average of $225.23.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

