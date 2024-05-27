United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,254 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,285,000 after buying an additional 4,813,976 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.53. 6,156,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

