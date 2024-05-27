Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $303.25 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $11.16 or 0.00015899 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $303.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00122854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008494 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.081333 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1028 active market(s) with $444,002,626.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

