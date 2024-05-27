Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 42.5% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.67 billion and $454.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $11.14 or 0.00016190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00122768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.22792229 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1028 active market(s) with $494,991,561.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

