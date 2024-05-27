Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $6.61 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $11.04 or 0.00015891 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.61 billion and $279.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00122766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008537 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.081333 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1028 active market(s) with $444,002,626.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.