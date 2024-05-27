UniBot (UNIBOT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $14.95 or 0.00021735 BTC on major exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and $2.07 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniBot has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 14.02909347 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,046,323.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

