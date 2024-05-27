Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.32.

UAA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

