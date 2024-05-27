UMA (UMA) Market Cap Achieves $290.54 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00005113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $290.54 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 119,261,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,746,182 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

