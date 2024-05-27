Truist Financial Boosts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $6.50

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $6.40 to $6.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGL. Benchmark dropped their target price on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

