Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $154.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOL. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

