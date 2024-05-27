The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

