The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brink’s by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of BCO stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,681. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

