TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $155.09 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00055083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001004 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,798,036 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,313,895 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.