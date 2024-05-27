Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 4.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $899.20 and last traded at $883.88. 6,850,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,061,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $847.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $892.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $140,751,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

