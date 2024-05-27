STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.82 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, STP has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $107.82 million and $3.53 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011410 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,031.04 or 0.99993820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011616 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00113815 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003653 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0550992 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,941,205.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.