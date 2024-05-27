StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $188.09 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.13 and a 200-day moving average of $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,725,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

