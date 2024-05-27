StockNews.com Upgrades Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

