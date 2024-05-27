StockNews.com Upgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

BSX opened at $75.63 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 481,891 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

