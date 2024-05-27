StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $289.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

