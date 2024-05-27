StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
CIZN stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
