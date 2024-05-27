StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

CIZN stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Holding ( NASDAQ:CIZN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.