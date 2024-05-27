StockNews.com Downgrades Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Shares of CRL opened at $217.21 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,093,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

