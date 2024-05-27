StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -424.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $289,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,293,000 after buying an additional 8,709,962 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,849,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 2,439,105 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

