Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $825.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $825.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $999.44.

NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $873.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.36. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

