Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Steem has a total market cap of $131.36 million and $5.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,098.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.43 or 0.00709759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00123208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00207368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00092132 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,789,769 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

