Star Bulk Carriers’ (SBLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

