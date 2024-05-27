Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 300,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 71.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 399,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 12.0 %

QRTEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. 11,548,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.75. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

