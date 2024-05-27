Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.55% of Mercury Systems worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.18. 413,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

