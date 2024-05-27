Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,153. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

