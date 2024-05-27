Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $41,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,299,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.92. 4,212,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

