Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 282.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.64. 1,266,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,483. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

