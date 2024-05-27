Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.61. 690,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.