Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.71. 1,656,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

