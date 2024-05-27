Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $26,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.51. 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,615. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

